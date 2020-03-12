



Srinagar: Three militant associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad, including a minor, were held and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession in Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Wednesday. They were active in the area for the past few months, they said.





"(Based) on a specific input, security forces arrested Dilawar Sofi and Sameer Yousuf Ganie, who are associates affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. The third associate held is a minor. All of them are residents of Chadoora, Budgam," a police spokesperson said.





He said the three were involved in various subversive activities, providing shelter and logistical support to militants.





Based on the disclosures made by them, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered, he added.





A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.







