A couple of days ago, the US president had announced that the first human trial of Coronavirus vaccine has started in the US.





The United States President Donald Trump today said that he was always serious when it comes to stopping coronavirus spread in his country claiming that imposing travel ban saved many lives.





Mind your own business: China to Trump after he calls COVID-19 'Chinese virus'





He tweeted: "I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China - against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!"





In his tweets, he also said that he will be discussing 'very important news' concerning Coronavirus during a press conference later today.





"I will be having a news conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA concerning the Chinese Virus!" President Trump tweeted.





Earlier today, he pledged that the US government will provide money to everyone who isn't able to work because of coronavirus prevention measures.







