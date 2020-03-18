



India has commenced manufacturing 400 T-90S battle tanks for its army after it signed a contract with Russia to extend the build license until 2028, last year





“India made a decision to purchase T-90S tanks, which they are already producing under a license agreement. We extended the previous license deal until 2028 last year, so India could build 400 more tanks,” Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said during an interview with Rossiya-24 TV on Monday.





The Indian defence ministry’s acquisition body approved the purchase in November 2016.





Last April, India’s plan to procure a fresh batch of 464 T-90 tanks for $1.93 billion (INR 13,800 crore) was doing rounds in the media. "Russia will prolong the license for production of T-90 tanks in India. This is in connection with the Indian government’s decision to purchase more tanks for its armed forces," TASS reported, quoted the federal service as saying.





Following this, a Jane’s report said that the contract will be signed “in the next few months.”





According to the Military Balance 2019 handbook published by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), over 1,025 T-90S tanks are operational in the Indian Army at present.





Shugayev also said that India is keen on buying MiG-29 fighters, 60 of which it already has in its inventory. "There is a high probability that we will have an additional order for MiG-29 fighter jets," he said.







