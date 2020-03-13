



New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General M.M. Naravane earlier this month, admitted the force is recalibrating and refining its war strategy for “dynamic responses” below the threshold of all-out war against China and Pakistan.





The Indian Army has launched the process of acquiring at least 100 man-portable loiter munition system that will play a crucial role in destroying enemy targets near the border without getting into the firing range. The infantry can operate man-portable systems with sensors at a range of not less than 15 km.





“The loiter munition system should be capable of providing the desired performance across all spectrums of employment in the Indian terrain and climatic conditions. It should have warheads to destroy personnel and soft-skinned targets,” the document released by infantry division said to manufacturers who wish to respond to the process.





The day-night system will have anti-jamming and anti-spoofing properties. The loiter munition system should be able to operate up to an altitude of 4,500 meters (Above Mean Sea Level) and not less than 300 meters (Above Ground Level).





Earlier, General Naravane had spoken about the importance of technological up-gradation of Warcraft. He had stated that the old tanks and fighter aircraft were changed and the army has always been looking at the possible induction of laser and directed-energy weapons to focus on “dynamic responses or actions below the threshold of all-out war”.





The army chief had also emphasised on refining the army’s plans concerning the Pakistan and China borders.





General Naravane, who is the chief of 1.3 million-strong force, said military escalation could be managed if played with skill.





“China’s dominance and its taking over of the islands in the South China Sea is a prime example of this. With small incremental steps, none of which by themselves were serious enough to warrant any action or reaction, but cumulatively they achieved their aim without firing a shot,” he had said during a conference in New Delhi on 3 March.





As part of its plan for a significant overhaul of its infantry weapons, the Indian Army had launched several procurement processes including the purchase of light machine guns, assault rifles, and carbines since the Uri terror attack on Indian military installations in 2016. The Indian Army had retaliated with a cross- border strike against alleged terrorist camps on the Pakistan side of Kashmir in 2016.







