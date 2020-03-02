'India Is Not My Country' Poster In Name of Communist SFI Students Org Seen On Walls of Two Kerala Govt Colleges; Case Registered
'India is not my country' poster was seen on the walls of two Kerala government colleges
The Kerala police have registered a case after a poster stating "India is not my country", was pasted on the walls of the Government Brennen college, Thalassery and the Government ITI college in Malampuzha, Palakkad. The poster was put up in the name of Students' Federation of India (SFI).
This poster was pasted on the walls of Thalassery’s Government Brennen College and the Government ITI college in Malampuzha, Palakkad.
This poster have been put up in the name of ‘Students Federation of India (SFI)’. SFI is the student wing of the CPI(M).
Kerala police have registered a case after a poster stating "India is not my country", was pasted on the walls of the Government Brennen college, Thalassery and the Government ITI college in Malampuzha, Palakkad. The poster was put up in the name of Students' Federation of India.
This poster in Malayalam says, “This India is not my country. These scoundrels are not my brothers and sisters. I do not love a country like this nor do I take any pride in this country in the present situation. I feel ashamed to live with these terrorists in such an atmosphere in India.”
On Saturday, at least six boys were detained by the Delhi Police after 'Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maro saalon ko' slogans were heard at Delhi's busiest metro station Rajiv Chowk at around 10:40 am. The incident surfaced just days after Delhi violence which has so far claimed lives of 42 people while scores have been injured.
