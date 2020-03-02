



'India is not my country' poster was seen on the walls of two Kerala government colleges





The Kerala police have registered a case after a poster stating "India is not my country", was pasted on the walls of the Government Brennen college, Thalassery and the Government ITI college in Malampuzha, Palakkad. The poster was put up in the name of Students' Federation of India (SFI).





This poster have been put up in the name of ‘Students Federation of India (SFI)’. SFI is the student wing of the CPI(M).