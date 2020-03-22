



India joined members of the Quad and New Zealand, Vietnam and South Korea to collaborate on combating the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping through the world. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla joined a telephonic conference call started by US deputy secretary of state Steve Biegun. According to a readout by the MEA, the teleconference included senior representatives from Australia, the Republic of Korea, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Japan.





These seven countries decided they would cooperate on “vaccine development, challenges of stranded citizens, assistance to countries in need and mitigating the impact on the global economy.” The top bureaucrats will henceforth confer weekly, said MEA in a statement.





