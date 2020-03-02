



Amit Shah said India has joined the list of countries along with the United States and Israel who can strike in enemy territory and avenge the death of its soldiers





After the surgical strike and Balakot air strike, India has joined the list of countries along with the United States and Israel, who can strike in enemy territory and avenge the death of soldiers, Union home minister Amit Shah said in Kolkata on Sunday.





“Prior to the surgical strike and air strike only two countries in the world – the US and Israel - were known who can enter enemy territory and avenge the killing of their soldiers. But now I believe India’s name has been added to the list,” said Shah.





He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group Complex of NSG at Rajarhat in the northern fringes of Kolkata. Shah landed in Kolkata around 11 am and went straight to Rajarhat. Shah also inaugurated a series of NSG facilities at Manesar, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai.





“In the next five years all requests placed before the government by the NSG would be met. NSG will be made into a complete commando force be it training, modern weapons, facilities of family members among others. India will keep NSG at least two steps ahead of other forces in the world” he added.





Shah is also scheduled to address the rally in Kolkata where he will launch a state-wide movement against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. The campaign titled ‘Ar Noy Annay’ or no-more injustice’ will include a symbolic “charge sheet” listing her government’s alleged acts of omission and commission.







