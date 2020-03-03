



NEW DELHI: In a world which is “fractured… with polarised debates”, India is willing to step up to the plate and play a larger global role, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.





Addressing a conference by the Centre for Policy Research here on Monday, he said India’s challenge is “undertaking deep reforms and addressing long-standing governance issues.”





Multilateralism is a casualty, alliances have eroded as the US has changed its own outlook and demeanour, he said. Interestingly, this opens up the space for “pluri-laterals” and coalitions of the willing, as well as middle powers, like India which find greater space. “Perhaps it is only logical that India should emerge as an industry leader in this regard, whether it is the RIC, SCO, Quad or JAI,” he said.





An equally big challenge comes from the fact that while supply chains, connectivity, terrorism, climate change and pandemics cut across national borders, there is less inclination among the big powers to coordinate and work together, he said.





The foreign minister said the economic challenges had multiplied. “The world trading system has felt the pressure of gains that some accrued from structural advantages. At one stage, it had to turn political; it finally did. But today, this argument extends to non-trade domains like connectivity projects, technology choices, data protection and security as well as IPR adherence. All of them have strategic connotations…”





He said India’s economic decisions in terms of trade and opening up have acquired a different complexion. “Our economic engagement with the world also requires careful deliberation and effective preparation lest we end up eroding our own capacities ... it is a complex exercise that deserves serious strategizing.”





He said India had made a difference to international outcomes in recent years. “Whether it is in terms of technology, best practices or resources, there is a proclivity to partner with a nation whose prospects are clearly so assured. … We have significantly shaped the connectivity debate at a time when the world was still confused. And backed that up with a plethora of projects, including in our immediate neighbourhood. Our single-minded campaign against terrorism has brought that issue into sharp focus in key world forums,” he said.





Calling for more “sober conversations”, Jaishankar said, “Not only has the landscape become more difficult but the very articulation of interests has come under challenge. Competition is not just amongst states but often within them, reflecting the tension between the older order and the emerging one. When ideologies, identities and history mix with business, politics and strategy, it can create a very potent cocktail.”







