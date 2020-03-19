



India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Wednesday greenlighted the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s plan to buy Aerial Fuses and Twin-Dome Simulators for its Hawk Mk32 jet trainers





“The DAC has accorded approval for acquisition of indigenous Defence equipment for about ₹ 1,300 crore ($174 million). The proposals were for procurement of Aerial Fuses and Twin-Dome Simulators for Hawk Mk32 aircraft for the IAF,” the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.





In addition, DAC has also given its nod to acquire 83 units of advanced Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters for the Air Force.





The LCA Tejas is indigenously-designed by Aircraft Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





“DAC paved the way for procurement of 83 of the more advanced Mk1A version of the aircraft from HAL by finalising the contractual and other issues. The proposal will now be placed for consideration of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). This procurement will be a major boost to 'Make in India' as the aircraft is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured with participation of several local vendors apart from HAL,” the ministry said.





Although the cost of the Tejas contract was not revealed by the ministry, the deal could be valued at nearly $5.46 billion (₹ 39,000 crore).





The advanced version of India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, SP-21, with features such as air-to-air refuelling and Beyond Visual Range Missile system completed its maiden flight on Tuesday.







