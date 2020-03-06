



In a first for an Indian company, the Pentagon has awarded Larsen and Toubro (L & T) a $11.5 million contract to build a specialized supply vessel for the Chilean Navy.





The vessel will be procured from L & T and supplied to Chile under the US government’s foreign military sales (FMS) program.





India’s Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mumbai, India, is awarded an $11,500,000 contract in the support of the government of Chile for a twin-screw Anchor Handling, Towing, Supply and Standby Vessel (AHTSSV) with hybrid propulsion and dynamic positioning system, hull number 71010, a Pentagon release said Wednesday.





Work will be performed in Chennai, India, and is expected to be completed by May 2020. This contract involves (United States) foreign military sales (FMS) to Chile. FMS national funding in the amount of $11,500,000 will be obligated at time of award.





This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) (international agreement). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-2214), the release added.







