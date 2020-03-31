



According to Chinese Military specialist while speaking on Indian Naval Capabilities in a Military show hosted by state broadcaster CCTV channel, identified long-range surface to air missile (LRSAM) jointly developed by Israel and India has one of the key weapon system which can neutralise firepower of the People’s Liberation Army Navy while operating in the Indian ocean to a great extent.





Advanced air and missile defence system joint development by IAI and DRDO were designed specially to take down Chinese developed Sub-sonic cruise missiles in anti-ship role. Israel Navy Ship (INS) Hanit in 2006 was attacked while patrolling off the Lebanese coast with Chinese C-802 cruise missile which was supplied to Iranian forces but was smuggled to target Israeli Navy.





Israel and India joined hands to deal with emergence of Chinese Sub-sonic cruise missiles which have also been supplied to India’s arch-rival Pakistan in the region .





LRSAM is an advanced, long-range missile defence and air defence system which as many features such as;





Long Range for interception Two way data link (GPS S band) Active Radar Seeker Missile 360 degree coverage Vertical Launch Multiple Simultaneous Engagements





According to Defence Experts, the missile system delivers an accurate, high quality, real-time arena situation picture and extracts low Radar Cross Section (RCS) targets even in the toughest environmental conditions. It is a digital Active Electronic Steering Array (AESA) Radar System which incorporates new and advanced technologies.





The LRSAM missile system can operate by night as well as by day in addition to all weather conditions. It is capable of successfully dealing with simultaneous threats engagements, even in severe saturation scenarios.





The system has a very short reaction time and a fast missile vertical launch capability with 360 degree coverage. The system optimizes the coordination between the missile and batteries by using an advanced broadband communication network.





According to Indian Navy LRSAM is capable of dealing with short, medium, and long range threats, where its inter connectivity among the various ships in the naval task force enables it to be a multi-layered air and missile defence System.





