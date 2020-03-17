



Tough security arrangements are in place outside the Indian consulate in Medan, in Sumatra. Top Indian diplomats in Jakarta will shortly meet Indonesian Vice President to discuss the matter





NEW DELHI: The Indonesian government has deployed tough security measures near the Indian Embassy in Jakarta which had witnessed series of protests by the radical Islamist groups.





Tough security arrangements are in place outside the Indian consulate in Medan, in Sumatra. Top Indian diplomats in Jakarta will shortly meet Indonesian Vice President to discuss the matter.





The composition of protestors does not represent ethos and culture of Indonesia which is known for its syncretic philosophy, explained an Indonesia expert who did not wish to be quoted.





Both India and Indonesia are pluralist, democratic countries Indonesia supported India on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and before that in the United Nations supported listing of Masood Azhar and was one of the first countries to condemn the Pulwama attack.





Meanwhile the coronavirus shock will come in the way of closer ties between India and Indonesia. A counter-terrorism joint working group has been postponed, as also the foreign office consultations. The next edition of security dialogue involving the India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Indonesian coordinating Minister of Security and Political affairs.





Over the past few years Indonesia has emerged as a key maritime security partner for Delhi in the Indian Ocean Region and a pillar in its Indo-Pacific vision. The counter-terror and defence partnership have also gained in momentum. Indonesia is often considered part of India’s extended neighbourhood.







