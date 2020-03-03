



Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has strongly condemned the “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims” and requested the Indian government to “not let senseless thuggery” prevail.





“Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” Zarif said on Twitter on Monday night.





Zarif’s statement comes days after Pakistan, Turkey and Indonesia spoke out against the violence in pockets of Delhi.





Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held the RSS and the BJP responsible for the communal riot in Delhi. Accusing the BJP government of targeting 200 million Muslims in India, Khan appealed to the international community to come to the rescue of Indian Muslims.





In a series of tweets, Khan said, “Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.”





He recalled that in his address to the United Nations General Assembly last year, he had “predicted” targeting of Muslims in India following the reorganization of Jammu & Kashmir state and nullification of its special status by the BJP government.







