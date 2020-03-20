



GUWAHATI: A top functionary of terror group Jamat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), who had visited Bengaluru and Chennai in the past, was arrested with fake Indian documents from Tripura by the state’s police.





Abdul Malik (35) was arrested from a village near the India-Bangladesh border in North Tripura district late Friday evening.





The police said they had launched an operation following inputs received from Military Intelligence about his presence in the village. The man, who was arrested from a house, admitted that he was a Bangladeshi citizen and he had settled down in India with fake documents.





“He confessed that he is a member of the JMB and he had been in constant touch with other members of the outfit in Bangladesh. He said he had been to Bangalore and Chennai in the past,” the police said.





Malik was produced in a court which sent him to police custody for seven days. Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency are likely to interrogate him.







