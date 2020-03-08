



A book (Social Science Democratic Politics-II) for class 10 students concludes with an Addendum on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 under chapter eight of Unit IV.





Post nullification of Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir that led to its bifurcation into two union territories, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has also made changes in its curriculum and has stated teaching chapters on J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 in the social studies books from class 6th to 10th.





JKBOSE chairperson Prof Veena Pandita said, “We have got some changes done in social studies from class 6th to 10th. It is not in all the books but we have devised periods taking up history of the state, how it was and how it came to be divided into two UTs. How the things are and how LGs are heading them now. There is information on the Reorganization Act also.”





She said the students were taught about how the changes happened over a period of time. “We have also given some information about the Reorganisation Act,” she added.





The BJP government on August 5 last year revoked provisions of Article 370 that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.





The academic session for class 10 started across Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu region with the opening of schools in the last week of February.







