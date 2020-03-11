



Srinagar: Two Lashar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian area on Monday. The anti-terrorist operation was conducted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Rashtriya Rifles.





After getting a tipoff, the security personnel cordoned off the Reban area of the south Kashmir district and launched a search operation to flush out the terrorists. However, the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel, following which the forces retaliated.





Two terrorists were neutralised in this operation, a police spokesman confirmed. The terrorists have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik alias Abu Maviya and Amir Ahmad Dar. While, Maviya had been active since 2007, Dar joined the terrorist group in 2019.





The police official said one AK-47, one grenade launcher, a Chinese pistol and bullets were recovered.







