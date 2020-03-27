The 'Al-Hindi' attached to the name suggests that the attacker could be from India



In a statement issued through its Amaq News Agency, it said that the attack was carried out as an act of revenge for Kashmiri Muslims without elaborating further.





The IS has also named Kabul attacker, who massacred 27 Sikh worshippers inside a Gurudwara two days ago, as Abu Khalid Al-Hindi. The 'Al-Hindi' attached to the name suggests that the attacker could be from India.





In May 2019, the Islamic State announced through its Amaq News Agency that it has established its first "province" in India.







