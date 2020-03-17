



Of the 21 people who went missing from Kerala, 6 are women and three are children. In Kerala, the conspiracy to make terrorists through love Jihad is still continuing





Nimisha (now Fatima), a woman from Kerala who joined ISIS, has made a big disclosure saying that a Pakistani woman used to come to the ISIS camp in Afghanistan and used to meet all the terrorists living in the camp.





Indian intelligence agencies suspect that Pakistan is behind the strengthening of the ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan.





In 2016, 21 people from Kerala reached Nangarhar in Afghanistan via different routes.





But the security forces arrested hundreds of terrorists in a major operation by Afghanistan Security Forces.





Last year, on November 15, 2019, Kerala's Nimisha alias Fatima was also among those who were arrested.





Nimisha, who is in Kabul jail with her 3-year-old daughter, told security agencies that a Pakistani woman used to help her financially in the camp of Nangarhar and also used to meet other terrorists. Nimisha hails from Trivandrum and converted to Islam three years ago to become an ISIS terrorist with her husband in Afghanistan.





She was 7-month pregnant when she decided to move to Afghanistan.





Nimisha's mother Bindu while talking to Zee News said, "One day in 2016, Nimisha called and told me she was going to Sri Lanka but after a few days there was a news that a total of 21 people are missing from Kerala and all of them have joined ISIS in Afghanistan. Among those 21 people, one of the girls was Nimisha."





Her mother also told Zee News that Nimisha wanted to become a doctor and they had no idea that there was a conspiracy to brainwash her and make her a terrorist.





One day. Nimisha told her mother Bindu that she is married to a man named Baxon aka Isa. Baxon had left Christianity and converted to Islam.





According to Bindu, Nimisha was a victim of love jihad and with the help of a Muslim organization, she was married to Baxon.





She also said, "Nimisha was brainwashed here in Kerala was sent to Afghanistan as an ISIS terrorist."





Like Nimisha, a girl named Marin also left Christianity and converted to Islam and changed her name to Mariam.





Mariam also became an ISIS terrorist along with her husband, a man named Yahiya who was earlier known as Bastin.





According to a report of Indian intelligence agencies, Mariyam is among the ISIS associated terrorists of Kerala who have been arrested in Afghanistan.





Reports also say that Bastin was killed in the operation of the security forces.





