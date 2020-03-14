



Pakistan-based dreaded terror outfits JeM and LeT have accepted a proposal by ISI to conduct co-ordinated terror strikes in the Kashmir Valley, as per an intel report accessed by Times Now





New Delhi: A "coordinated" terror campaign in Jammu and Kashmir is brewing in the Kashmir Valley as ISI --Pakistan's military intelligence agency, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfits join resources to unleash violence, intelligence reports stated.





The report stated that on March 2, Masood Azhar and his brother, Abdul Rauf Asghar, who was involved in the IC-814 hijacking case, and ISI representatives met in Rawalpindi to plan terror activities in the Kashmir Valley beginning March 20.





During the discussions, the LeT agreed to ISI's proposal of coordinated infiltration with the JeM in the Valley. This could mean "mixed groups of terrorists" entering Kashmir and working in tandem with shared resources.





The proposal of joint training-- basically the use of LeT's facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) was also discussed during the meeting by the terror outfits. No decision has been taken because of differences between various groups. Also, with the melting of snow and the passes opening, intelligence agencies have noticed a spike in the buildup of terrorist forces across the Line of Control (LoC).







