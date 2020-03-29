



India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Saturday announced their plans to help scale up the production of ventilators and testing kits available to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.





Maruti Suzuki has decided to manufacture 10,000 ventilators in collaboration with AgVA Healthcare, an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators. Hyundai, on the other hand, will import testing kits from South Korea to help 25,000 patients.





“AgVa Healthcare would be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them. Maruti Suzuki would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volumes. Any other assistance required would also be provided," said Maruti in a press release issued on Saturday.





Maruti will also help in providing financial aid for such operations.





Some of the its suppliers like Bharat Seats Ltd and Krishna Maruti Ltd will also help in production of masks and protective clothing for state and central government employees.





The Indian government, on March 24, reached out to the five automobile manufacturers – Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Honda Cars India Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd - to explore the possibility of manufacturing ventilators at the factories of these companies in collaboration with nine existing ventilator manufacturers.





Hyundai, through its domestic corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, has given an immediate order to import COVID-19 advanced diagnostics testing kits from South Korea which will be shared with hospitals in different states.





“Hyundai as a caring brand has been at the forefront in community services. As part of our global direction ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai is committed to support Government of India’s spirited fight against COVID-19 crisis. Our contribution towards advanced diagnostics testing kits will help over 25000 patients," said S S Kim, managing director, Hyundai India.







