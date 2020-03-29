



All of them have been rushed to a military hospital and are currently undergoing treatment





At least one Indian Army soldier was killed and three injured on Saturday when a massive blast took place an Army base workshop in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The incident occurred due to a blast in a nitrogen cylinder at a gun carriage factory in the 506 Army Base Workshop.





Of the three injured, one is in a serious condition. All of them have been rushed to a military hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.





This is a developing story. More details are awaited.







