



It was reported by media in Sept 2019 that New Delhi and Moscow are holding talks to explore the possibility to locally manufacture components of the Russian-made Almaz-Antei S-400 Triumf air defence systems (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) in India, according to the head of Russian state-run corporation ROSTEC.





“Yes, we are discussing the localization of S-400 production with India as well,” Chemezov was quoted as saying by Russian broadcaster RBK. The defence industry official refused to specify which components of the S-400 could be produced in India.





However, local production of the S-400 air defence system (ADS) in India is not provided in the purchase contract between India and Russia worth $5.4 Billion. India has also not confirmed that producing some S-400 components locally in India, as claimed by Russian officials, is seriously under consideration or has indeed been subject of discussion between the two countries.





“Localisation of S-400 production in India has not been included in the contract,” Dmitry Shugayev, head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), was quoted as saying Russian defence ministry-owned Zvezda TV on 16-Mar-2020.





This is one of the few occasions when local manufacture of parts or assembly in India is not part of an Indo-Russian arms deal.





The S-400 can be armed with a host of different missiles including the air defence system’s most advanced interceptor, the 40N6E, in addition to an improved variant of the 48N6E2, as well as the 9M96E and 9M96E2. It has not been publicly disclosed what missiles Russia will deliver to India along with the transporter erector launchers (TELs), long-range surveillance radar target acquisition and engagement (fire control) radar systems, and command posts to be delivered.





India could decide to fit at least some of the Russian-made interceptors with indigenous technology, but it is unclear to what degree Russia will allow the integration of these Indian subsystems on the missiles.





India and Russia signed a $5.5 billion contract for five S-400 squadrons for service in the Indian Air Force during the 2018 bilateral summit between the two countries.





Deliveries of S-400s to India will begin next year. “The delivery of the first regiment set is scheduled before the end of 2021. We plan to deliver all systems before the end of 2024,” Shugayev said.





