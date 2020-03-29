



Government over the years has taken several steps to improve the capability and production in the Ordnance factories





During the meeting these decisions were taken as it will further strengthen and the Senior GMs/GMs for organizing input materials and bolster medical preparedness.





What Does It Mean In Simple Terms?



“It means that the financial powers of the General Managers have been increased. Almost ten times more compared to previous years. These are extraordinary times and all agencies will be pitching in to fight the pandemic,” explained a senior officer who wished to remain anonymous.





Government over the years has taken several steps to improve the capability and production in the Ordnance factories. While the delegation of Financial power to OFB has been enhanced since September 2016, for streamlining the purchase process of OFB, Stores Procurement Manual-2018 has already been approved and it had come into effect since 2018.





Around 157 Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) applications have been filed by OFB for design/copy right/trademark capabilities, under government’s Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti initiative.





On Thursday the official spokesperson of the OFB had said that special tasks team has been set up at the OFB HQtrs to monitor the development to delivery of critical medical items including masks and sanitizers.





According to Mukherjee, “First consignment of Hand Sanitizer made by High Explosives Factory, Pune has successfully delivered to Ordnance Factory Ambernath, near Mumbai, for the latter’s newly planned quarantine facilities.”





Also, Hospital of Ordnance factory Katni has taken initiative to manufacture Masks locally due to acute shortage of mask, utilizing available raw material at Hospital.







