



NEW DELHI: The count of those infected by the novel coronavirus countrywide touched 100, according to reports from the states, though the Union home ministry put the official infection number at 84.





Here is a look at the latest updates on the outbreak of coronavirus in India and around the world —





Maharashtra Has Most Cases 31





The upward spike in the total number of cases in the country was primarily the result of Maharashtra turning into the new hot zone, the leap in its infection count from 19 to 31 in a day making it the state with the most cases. Kerala is at 22. Besides Maharashtra, there was one new positive case each in Rajasthan, Telangana and Kerala. The number of those confirmed infected includes 10 people who were cured and two who died.





On PM's Nudge, SAARC Leaders To Plan Today Ways To Fight Virus





Responding to PM Modi’s suggestion, leaders of SAARC nations will participate in a video conference on Sunday to chalk out a common strategy for fighting Covid-19 in the region. While Pakistan PM Imran Khan will not take part, he will be represented by an official. All other heads of government will participate in the conference, which will take place at 4.30pm.





234 Indian Evacuees From Iran Quarantined At Army Facility In Jaisalmer





Two hundred and thirty-four Indian evacuees from coronavirus-hit Iran, worst affected country in the Middle East, who arrived in the national capital on early Sunday morning, have been quarantined at an Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer.





The stranded Indians, including 131 students and 103 pilgrims, were airlifted by Iran's Mahan Air flight. Among the 234 people, 131 of them are students and the rest are pilgrims.





Special Cell, 24X7 Ops Room: MEA Pulls Out All Stops As Threat Looms





Faced with the looming threat of Covid-19, and more specifically the task of ensuring the safety of Indian nationals abroad, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) has set up a special cell to coordinate all responses to the developing situation both internally and externally. The cell, which is headed by additional secretary Dammu Ravi, will work with Indian missions abroad to bring back Indian nationals stranded in countries which have been severely affected by the novel coronavirus.





Delhi’s First Coronavirus Patient Recovers Fully





The capital’s first Covid-19 patient, a 45-year-old man from Mayur Vihar Phase II, has recovered fully from the viral infection. He was discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Saturday, said a source.





The 45-year-old had returned from Italy on February 22. He interacted with several people and even held a birthday party for his son at Hyatt hotel before he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and isolated at a hospital on March 2.





Number of Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Passes 150,000





The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 151,760 with 5,764 deaths, across 137 countries and territories at 1700 GMT Saturday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. Between Friday's 1700 GMT tally and Saturday's latest figures there were 417 more deaths reported and 11,037 new cases.





US President Donald Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus





Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday, as the US president extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to slow the spread of a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life. The U.S. president met with a Brazilian delegation last week, at least one member of which has since tested positive.





China Reports 20 New Cases, Jump In 'Imported' Infections





China on Sunday reported 16 new imported cases of the coronavirus, the highest in over a week, as domestic cases dwindle in the country. The National Health Commission said infections involving people arriving from overseas were reported in five provinces and cities including Beijing and Shanghai. Only four new domestic cases were detected, all in Hubei province's capital Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December.





Spain Announces A Lockdown, France Shuts Down Nightlife





Spain locked down its 46 million citizens and France ordered the closing of just about everything the rest of the world loves about it — the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the cafes and restaurants — as governments took increasingly desperate measures to put more space between people and contain the coronavirus.





Spanish PM's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus





Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, Sputnik reported citing Spanish news agency Europa Press. The condition of both the Prime Minister and his wife are assessed as "good". Both are now in their residence, following the health authorities' advice.





First-of-Its-Kind Global Fund Launched To Combat Covid-19





The World Health Organisation, United Nations Foundation and partners have launched a first-of-its-kind Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund to help countries respond to the global pandemic. The fund also enables private individuals, corporations and institutions anywhere in the world to come together to directly contribute to global response efforts.







