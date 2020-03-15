Operation Vanilla: Indian Navy Carries The Largest Humanitarian Aid To Madagascar
According to the Indian Navy “For the quick relief first time ever it was loaded and transported and unloaded in record time”
Describing India as a true friend, the foreign minister of Madagascar wished the ties between the two countries to reach newer heights and he also thanked the government and the Indian Navy.
The Indian rice is expected to be distributed to the affected people who were affected by Cyclone Diane which had hit the southern African island nation in January this year.
India was the first country to send in immediate relief material onboard INS Airavat, a large amphibious ship which was on a mission-based deployment near Seychelles was diverted on January 30 to provide relief.
The 600 tonne rice aid on board a warship, according to the Indian Navy is the largest humanitarian aid so far from India to Madagascar.
The humanitarian aid to the cyclone hit nation is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR). According to reports nearly 92,000 people in the island nation have been affected, also there has been a loss of lives.
India’s navy has earned a tag of the First Responder and has always been the first to prove immediate relief assistance to those affected in situations nearer home.
