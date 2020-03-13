



Ordnance Factory Tiruchy (OFT) on Thursday handed over the first consignment of 500 assault rifles to CRPF





TIRUCHY: Ordnance Factory Tiruchy (OFT) on Thursday handed over the first consignment of 500 assault rifles to CRPF. Trichy Assault Rifles or TAR, as these are called, are the indigenous version of AK-47 rifle. Shirish Khare, GM, OFT handed over the rifles to DS Rawat, DIG, CRPF.





OFT started the development of the rifle in 2015, and established a production line in 2017. The first batch of 200 TARs was delivered to Chandigarh police in March 2017. In November 2017, the CRPF tested the rifle for functionality and reliability. It was subjected to a life cycle test by firing 15,000 rounds in one go. In February 2018, the TAR was deployed for a field trial at Jagdalpur, Raipur, Guwahati and Srinagar. Following this, order for 6167 rifles were placed.









OFT would supply TARs in both fixed and foldable butt models, sources said adding that the latter was in the development stage. The TAR is compatible with GP-25, 30 and UBGL M-6 grenade launchers.





OFT has so far supplied more than 10,000 rifles to Central Armed Police Forces including the BSF, SSB, ITBP & CISF. Police force in several States have also inducted TAR under their modernisation scheme.





OFT has also taken up research and development projects such as the trial of 7.62X39mm TAR Carbine(long barrel firearm) and 40X46mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) for TAR/AK 47, which after induction would serve as an import substitute.







