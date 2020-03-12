



An F-16 fighter jet of to the Pakistan Air Force crashed in Islamabad on Wednesday while carrying out rehearsals for the country’s Republic Day parade killing the pilot on-spot. The US-developed jet crashed in a jungle near Shakarparian area of the capital, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said in a statement.





The F-16 serves as the premier air defence fighter in the PAF and the first batch was acquired in the 1980s. The air force operates multiple versions of the aircraft, with the Block 52s being the most modern. PAF’s F-16 fleet has undergone multiple upgrades and remains a potent and lethal force to counter a peer adversary.





pic.twitter.com/g1UiImFy24 Wing Commander Noman Akram Shaheed was considered one of the best within the ranks of the Pakistan Air Force - He also very recently flew COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in his F-16 during Gen Bajwa's visit to Sargodha. https://t.co/BntD316YI5 — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) March 11, 2020

The plane was carrying out routine exercises for the Pakistan Day parade when it crashed, it said, adding that the PAF has ordered an inquiry into the cause of the crash.





The PAF statement added that rescue teams were dispatched towards the site of the crash and Air Headquarters has ordered a board of inquiry has been established to determine the cause of the incident.





“Wing Commander Nauman Akram was killed in the crash,” an air force spokesman told Reuters. He was the only pilot in the aircraft, the spokesman added. Wing Commander Noman Akram was the Commanding Officer of Sargodha-based 9 Squadron, which participated in Pakistan’s response to the Balakot airstrikes launched by the Indian Air Force.





Noman’s squadron had taken part in the PAF operation Swift Retort on 27 February, a day after the Indian Air Force conducted the Balakot airstrikes against a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan.



