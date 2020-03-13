



Poonch: Pakistan continues to peddle anti-India agendas through their continued infiltration attempts as yet some more cases of ceasefire violations has come to light from the neighbouring country in the past 36 hours.





The Pakistan Army has once again violated ceasefire in Sawjian area along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.





This time around they resorted to firing small arms to target Indian forward posts and villages in the area. There have been five ceasefire violations from the Pakistani side in the last 36 hours.





Indian troops befittingly retaliated to the cross border firing. According to inputs, Pakistan was trying to infiltrate terrorists into the Indian side under the garb of the ceasefire violation and shelling to destabilise peace in Jammu and Kashmir.





All five ceasefire violations happened in the Poonch sector – three in Qasba and Kerni areas while one was reported from Shahpur and the fifth in Sawjian.





The passes on the north of Pir Panjal range are closed due to heavy snowfall, which is why the focus of the Pakistan Army and infiltrators is more on the south side of the Himalayan range.







