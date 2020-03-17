



The cases of deadly coronavirus seems to be rapidly increasing in Pakistan, especially in the Sindh province. Provincial authorities confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus in Sindh, launching the number of cases to 76 in the province and 94 in the country.





Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Information Murtaza Wahab said 50 people out of those who returned from the quarantine at Taftan had tested positive so far. Out of the confirmed cases, 25 are in Karachi and one is in Hyderabad. “Out of these 76 patients, 2 have recovered & the remaining 74 are being kept in isolation,” he added.





More results have come in. So far 50 people who had arrived in Sukkur from Taftaan have tested positive, 25 at Karachi & 1 at Hyderabad. So the total patients have reached 76 in Sindh. Out of these 76 patients, 2 have recovered & the remaining 74 are being kept in isolation — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 16, 2020



Globally, more than 6,000 people have died and more than 156,000 have been infected by COVID-19 as the disease spreads rapidly to new territories. The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.





The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have decided to defer the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi. Meanwhile, the PCB has also indefinitely suspended the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from 25 March.





Earlier, WHO country head for Pakistan – Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala was in Karachi to assess the provincial government’s response to the virus and to inspect isolation units set up in various hospitals.





During his visit to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Mahipala lauded efforts of health institute for providing immediate treatment to the suspected patients. He called for more testing facilities in case the number of infected patients grew.





Pakistan has come up with the one of world’s best “national response programmes’ against coronavirus pandemic, said the WHO country head and prompted the people to follow the precautionary measures to evade contracting the deadly virus.



