



Taking to Twitter to appeal the US, Imran Khan said, 'The people of Iran are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran's efforts to fight COVID19'





Pakistan Prime Minister on Sunday urged the United States to lift the crippling economic sanctions imposed on Iran until the coronavirus pandemic is over.





I want to appeal to President Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift the sanctions against Iran till the COVID19 pandemic is over. The people of Iran are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran's efforts to fight COVID19. Humanity must unite to fight this pandemic — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 22, 2020



Taking to Twitter to appeal the US, Imran Khan said, "The people of Iran are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran's efforts to fight COVID19."





"I want to appeal to President Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift the sanctions against Iran till the COVID19 pandemic is over. The people of Iran are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran's efforts to fight COVID19. Humanity must unite to fight this pandemic," Khan wrote on the micro-blogging site.





The latest development comes days after Iranian President Rouhani wrote global leaders on how American sanctions are impacting its fight against coronavirus crisis in the Islamic Republic.





"It is IMMORAL to let a bully kill innocents," country's Foreign Minister said while informing about the letter.





The US has said that the spread of the coronavirus will not save it from their sanctions that are choking off its oil revenues and isolating its economy.





The United State argues that its “maximum pressure” campaign to curb Iran’s nuclear, missile and regional activities does not stop the flow of humanitarian goods, imposed new sanctions this week.





Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart and expressed deep concern and sorrow over the tragic loss of lives due to the on-going pandemic.





The Foreign Minister also commended the government and people of Iran for valiantly combating the coronavirus outbreak.





Iran is one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus after Italy and China.





The death toll reached 1,685 with 129 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Iran health ministry announced earlier in the day. The total number of infected people in Iran have reached 21,638.





"There were 1,028 new confirmed infected cases in the past 24 hours ... and 7,913 people have recovered," said Kianush Jahanpur.







