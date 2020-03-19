



Islamabad: Pakistan PM Imran Khan has expressed concern about the rising outbreak of the Corona virus. Imran has said that we are going through a very difficult period. We are not rich like America and Europe, if we escape from Corona, then our people will die of hunger. Imran Khan has told the people of Pakistan that, "9 lakh people have been screened at the airport so far. The first case of corona virus-infected patients came in Pakistan on February 26.





Imran further said, "Our situation is not like that of America and Europe. If we go to escape the coronavirus on one hand, our people will die of hunger." Imran has urged the people of Pakistan to cooperate with their government for the prevention of coronavirus. Imran said that China won the fight against Corona only because the people there supported the government.





The number of people infected with a corona in Pakistan has reached 237. Pakistan's economy is going through a very bad phase in such a way, on one hand, filling the stomach of the corona and on the other hand, Imran has two very big challenges.







