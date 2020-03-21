



The Pentagon said a test missile flew at hypersonic speeds -- more than five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5 -- to a designated impact point





Washington: The US Defence Department announced Friday it has successfully tested an unarmed hypersonic missile, a weapon that could potentially overwhelm an adversary's defence systems.





The Pentagon said a test missile flew at hypersonic speeds -- more than five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5 -- to a designated impact point.





"Today we validated our design and are now ready to move to the next phase towards fielding a hypersonic strike capability," said Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe in a statement.







