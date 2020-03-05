



A 2,300 ton Corvette PNS ‘Yarmook' F-271 will soon join the fleet of Pakistan Navy as it has transited Bosphorous enroute from Constanta Port, Romania to Karachi. The ship, a Damen OPV 1900, was commissioned to Pakistan Navy in a ceremony at Constanta Port on February 13, 2020.





On June 30, 2017, Damen, a Dutch shipbuilder, signed a contract with Pakistan's Ministry of Defence Production for two multi-purpose OPVs. As part of the pact, Damen will deliver the second corvette PNS ‘Tabuk' which was launched on September 3, 2019, to Pakistan Navy in May this year.





Damen constructed the corvette at its yard in Galati, an Ottoman shipyard. The yard has built nearly 40 vessels for the defence and security segment.





PNS ‘Yarmook' is capable of performing a variety of tasks and maritime operations and could also transport a helicopter and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).





The ship is capable of launching two high speed Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) at 11.5 meters and 6.5 meters simultaneously and can accommodate two Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) for special mission operations.





The Pakistan Navy officials had stated that the corvettes will act as force multipliers in enhancing Navy's capabilities of safeguarding maritime frontiers and will offer more flexibility in conducting Regional Maritime Security Patrols in Indian Ocean.







