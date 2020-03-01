



A new production hangar was inaugurated today for making light combat helicopter (LCH) at Helicopter Division of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the hangar where the LCH would be produced. The Ministry of Defence has ordered 15 copters under what it called the limited series production. The Indian Air Force and the Army would fly the copter that would have the newer DRDO-made missiles.





“The LCH is completely ready for operational induction and the helicopter complex is fully geared up for the production,” said R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL.





The HAL would now be able to produce up to 30 helicopters every year, said GVS Bhaskar, CEO, Helicopter Complex. The LCH is a 5.5 tonne class combat helicopter designed and developed by HAL. It is powered by two Shakti engines and inherits many technical features of the advanced light helicopter.







