From being ridiculed of having some of the worst airports in the world to being awarded the world's best in a short span of time is indeed a proud achievement





India now has 9 best airports in the world, as per 2019 ASQ Awards! In a major recognition for the country’s aviation infrastructure, nine Indian airports have emerged as the best in 2019 ASQ Awards rankings for Asia-Pacific region. Delhi Airport, Mumbai Airport, Bengaluru Airport, Hyderabad Airport, Cochin Airport, Lucknow Airport, Mangalore Airport, Chandigarh airport, and Trivandrum airport have received the 2019 ASQ Awards in separate categories. The award is given by the Airports Council International (ACI), based on the Airport Service Quality program conducted across the world. Under the Airport Service Quality program, flyers’ satisfaction is measured through 34 key performance indicators.





GMR-led DIAL run Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, which catered to 69 million passengers in 2019, has received the prestigious award for the World’s Best Airport or World’s No. 1 airport in the category of ‘Over 40 million passengers’. Delhi Airport was adjudged World No. 2 in 2011, 2012, and 2013. Delhi airport became the world’s number 1 in 2014 in the 25-40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA). It retained its position in 2015 in the same category. Delhi Airport was selected as the world’s best airport in the category of over 40 million passengers per annum consecutively in 2017 and 2018.







