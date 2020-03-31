



It is capable of killing a range of viruses, bacteria and fungal infections and can disinfectant a room from several allergens





JClean Weather Technologies, an incubate company in Pune's Scitech Park has developed a new technology to disinfect closed spaces and rooms. The technology, named Scitech Airon, was developed under the Nidhi Prayas program initiated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST). It reduces the viral load of a closed space by 99.7 per cent within an hour, depending on the room size.





The machine can be used to disinfect spaces which have been occupied by coronavirus patients ensuring that the doctors, nurses and other care staff in quarantine facilities do not catch the virus. The technology also increases the body's resistance to external factors for 20-30 days.





The Airon has been tested by several international labs in closed spaces like houses, hospitals, schools, farms, industries etc. It is capable of killing a range of viruses, bacteria and fungal infections and can disinfectant a room from several allergens. It also decomposes pollutants like Carbon Monoxide, Nitrogen Dioxide and volatile gaseous organic compounds.





The Scitech Airon ioniser machine generates negatively charged ions that chemically react with the proteins on the outer walls of these microorganisms and other allergens leaving them ineffective and harmless.





JClean has received Rs 1 crore from DST for manufacturing and scaling up the product. 1,000 units will be ready for installation in several hospitals across Maharashtra soon.







