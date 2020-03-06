

BEIRUT – The Russian military is using electronic warfare to disrupt Turkey’s drone strikes on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the North Western part of the country, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported on Tuesday.



The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has shot down another Turkish military drone over the Idlib countryside, marking the tenth time in 72 hours that they have downed one of Turkey’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).







According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Turkish drone was identified as an Anka; it was shot down by the Syrian air defences this evening.





Since the Syrian military deployed their air defence systems to the Idlib Governorate, they have been much more successful in thwarting the prevalent drone attacks from the Turkish Armed Forces.



