



ISLAMABAD – Islamabad received the first batch of modernized T-55 tanks from Belgrade, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.





Referring to Pakistani sources and Twitter publications, the publication claims that Islamabad ordered from Serbia 282 modernized tanks of this type. The first batch of military vehicles has already been sent to Pakistan.





The modernization of the old model of tanks (T-55) is carried out by the Serbian company SDPR. In the process of modernization, the Serbian “fifty-five” get modern protection of the case, a full package of electronic equipment and an enhanced engine.





After major refinement, the legendary main Soviet tank essentially turns into a modern combat vehicle, equipped with the latest military equipment.





T-54/T-55 Series





The T-54 and T-55 tanks are a series of Soviet main battle tanks introduced in the years following the Second World War. The first T-54 prototype was completed at Nizhny Tagil by the end of 1945.





Initial production ramp up settled for 1947 at Nizhny Tagil, and 1948 for Kharkiv were halted and curtailed as many problems were uncovered; the T-34-85 still accounted for 88 percent of production through the 1950s.





The T-54 eventually became the main tank for armoured units of the Soviet Army, armies of the Warsaw Pact countries, and many others. T-54s and T-55s have been involved in many of the world’s armed conflicts since the later part of the 20th century.





The T-54/55 series eventually became the most-produced tank in military history. Estimated production numbers for the series range from 86,000 to 100,000.





They were replaced by the T-62, T-64, T-72, T-80 and T-90 tanks in the Soviet and Russian armies, but remain in use by up to 50 other armies worldwide, some having received sophisticated retrofitting.







