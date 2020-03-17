



Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to post a controversial tweet on Kashmir amid the coronavirus pandemic. As soon as Akhtar posted the controversial tweet, he was subject to widespread backlash from the netizens





Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has been pretty active on social media platforms. While he claims to be the fastest YouTuber to attain 2 million subscribers, Akhtar continues to grab the headlines with his controversial take on not only cricket but everything related to daily life. On Monday (March 16), Akhtar took to social media platform Twitter to post a controversial tweet on Kashmir amid the coronavirus pandemic.









With the novel coronavirus spreading like a wildfire, many European countries are in a lockdown. Not only in Europe but in the entire world, people have been asked to maintain their personal hygiene and to socially distance themselves.





As many countries, worldwide, continues to be in lockdown, Akhtar on Monday posted an image where it was written: "Dear World, How is the lockdown? - Kashmir."



