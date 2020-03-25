



Few hours after the Delhi police cleared the Shaheen Bagh protest site, Former Congress MLA Ashu Khan along with a huge crowd gathered at the protest site to protest the eviction on Tuesday. The people gathered demanded the release of women protesters who were arrested by the Delhi Police for violating the lockdown amid the coronavirus scare. Earlier Ashu Khan was named in Delhi Police’s FIR on Jamia violence.





Speaking to the media Khan said, "Police should release our women. They have arrested many of our people They should be released, then only we will go back to our home. Six ladies are detained. Police betrayed us. We all followed Janta curfew. You have seen none of us were here. Police have done conspiracy. We are following the law but until and unless they release our people, we won't go back."





Shaheen Bagh Protest Site Cleared By Delhi Police





In the wake of a nationwide lockdown over the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi's Shaheen Bagh was cleared on Tuesday morning after 101 days of the sit-in. Delhi Police removed the women who had assembled at the protest site. The protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have been agitating since December 15 last year over the amended Citizenship Act, NRC, and NPR. On





RP Meena DCP, South-East district said, "We have removed all the people. When we came in the morning lot of ladies were assembled. We have declared assembling like this unlawful. Many outside task force has been deployed here." In visuals, a group of paramilitary forces was seen at the location as the site was getting vacated.





Following the clearance, security was tightened at the protest site as prohibitory order under Section 144 was promulgated in the national capital. The development comes after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal locked down Delhi, which reported 30 Coronavirus cases, including one death. As a part of the lockdown, borders have been sealed, public transport shut, with only the essential services functioning.







