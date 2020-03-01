

US First Lady Melania Trump's maiden visit to India was a short trip, but she definitely had a rich experience in the country. Barely two days post-visit, the First Lady has been sharing photos and posts about her "unforgettable" India trip.





Melania Trump has been sharing a series of photos and posts via her official Twitter account, @FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States). Right from her visit to the Taj Mahal with US President Donald Trump, which she described as "breath taking", to her introduction to Happiness Curriculum programs in Delhi school, she has actively been sharing her memorable moments in form of tweets, photos and even short videos on the social media platform. She also shared a 45-second video of her experience at witnessing one of the seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal:

Melania Trump attended a 'Happiness Class' at a south Delhi government school and said she was inspired by the curriculum (Twitter: @FLOTUS)



One of the highlights of Melania Trump's maiden visit was for her to attend the "Happiness Curriculum" programs in schools. Thanking for the warm welcome in a Sarvodaya School in New Delhi, she said that the she was honoured to be surrounded by "extraordinary" students and faculty for the "unforgettable" sessions



Excited students dressed in traditional attire had welcomed Melania as she arrived at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh.





Upon her arrival, she was greeted by a young girl student who handed a bouquet to the US First Lady and applied tilak on her forehead welcoming her with an 'aarti thali'.





Here is a video she tweeted about the school's welcoming act for her:

pic.twitter.com/vza9ZMMOOV Unforgettable afternoon at the Sarvodaya School in New Delhi! It was an honor to be surrounded by extraordinary students and faculty. Thank you for the warm welcome! #BeBest — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 27, 2020





During the session, Melania Trump was also amused by a little boy who broke into a jig while watching a performance in the school. The clip was shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who termed the kid's performance "a breath of fresh air".



As seen in the clip, Melania Trump enjoyed the impromptu performance thoroughly. As the cameras caught the boy dancing, the First Lady could be seen laughing and clapping for him.





She also visited one of the primary school classrooms and learned about the reading programs, as a part of her initiative 'BE BEST'. The initiative works to promote ideas of well being to the children back in US.



