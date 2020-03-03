US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar of Taliban





KABUL: The Taliban said Monday they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and Washington.





"The reduction in violence... has ended now and our operations will continue as normal," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.





"As per the (US-Taliban) agreement, our Mujahidin will not attack foreign forces but our operations will continue against the Kabul administration forces."







