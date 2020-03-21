



Hundreds of Kashmiri students study in Pakistan. As educational institutes there closed because of coronavirus outbreak, most of them are returning home. Indians students amongst those who returned from Pakistan through Wagah border made netizens curious





43 Indians who had arrived from Pakistan last night through Attari-Wagah Border have been sent to a quarantine facility in Amritsar. Reportedly, 29 people had gone to Dubai to watch a cricket match returned to India on Wednesday through the land transit route of Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.





Addition to them, fourteen Indian students who were studying in Pakistan have also returned back to the country. They have all been quarantined at a facility in Amritsar, said civil surgeon Parijeet Kaur Johal.





As reports emerged that Indian citizens, especially students were residing in Pakistan, netizens expressed surprise regarding the rationale behind Indian citizens going to the terror state of Pakistan for educational purposes.





However, it turns out that the Indian students returned from Pakistan are from Kashmir. As per a Hindustan Times report dated 16th March, 2020, about 100 Indians including 15 students from Kashmir were allowed to return to India from Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border. A senior customs official on condition of anonymity informed Hindustan Times reporter that about 15 Kashmiri students studying in Pakistan have also returned to India after special screening was carried out for them at the border.



