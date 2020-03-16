



NEW DELHI: Two days before Jammu & Kashmir administration is to evaluate the unrestricted use of the internet, evasive Hizbul Mujahideen chief commander Riyaz Naikoo — one of the top 10 terrorists wanted by security forces — released his first audio since the August 5 reorganisation saying his outfit will continue to target paramilitary forces and Army personnel.





While post paid mobile phone services were restored in November 2019, the access to social media websites was restored only on March 4. The authorities have set a deadline to evaluate its use or misuse till March 17. They said the ban was imposed because of rampant internet misuse, but remained non-committal if the social media access ban will be revoked or if access will continue after March 17.





In the clip, Naikoo made a direct reference to Pakistan PM Imran Khan while asking people to not back development policies led by PM Modi for Kashmir. “Roads, water, social media aren’t our goals… India wants to change its demography using different tricks such as Article 370 and social media ban… It’s forcing Pakistan and Kashmir to pick up arms… But we will still fight,” he warns.





“We have given Naikoo a reply in the form of operation at Anantnag where four top terrorists of both Hizbul and Lashkar have been eliminated today,” IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. Naikoo, a category A++ terrorist from Pulwama, is wanted for killings and kidnappings of more than dozen civilians, police and special police officers between 2012 and 2020.







