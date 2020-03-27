Two Rockets Hit Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq Military
BAGHDAD: Two rockets slammed into the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, the high-security enclave home to government buildings and foreign embassies, early on Thursday, the military said.
An Iraqi security source told AFP the intended target appeared to be the US embassy, a sprawling compound a few hundred meters south of where the rockets hit.
It is the 26th such attack targeting installations where foreign troops or diplomats are based across Iraq since late October.
