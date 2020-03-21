



Esper expressed his appreciation for Pakistan's support to the Afghanistan reconciliation process following the February 29, US-Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Joint Declaration and signing of the US-Taliban Agreement, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said





WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and reaffirmed America's commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership, the Pentagon said.





Esper expressed his appreciation for Pakistan's support to the Afghanistan reconciliation process following the February 29, US-Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Joint Declaration and signing of the US-Taliban Agreement, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said.





During the call, Esper reaffirmed the department of defence's commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership with the government of Pakistan, Hoffman said in a readout of the call.





The US-Taliban peace deal, aimed at bringing lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allowing American troops to return home from America's longest war, was signed in Doha on February 29.







