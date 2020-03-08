



In response to a question at an event in Delhi on global reactions to CAA and other developments, EAM said, "Maybe we are getting to know who our friends really are"





Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that India was getting to know its real friends amid controversy and global reaction to newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Delhi riots.





"Kind of a geopolitical assessment, there was a time when India was very defensive. Our capabilities were less, our risks were higher. We adopted a policy of managing the world and kind of staying away. We can't do that anymore. We are the fifth-largest economy in the world. We will one day be the third-largest economy in the world. Nature of the world has changed," he added.





" As we get more capable, as our confidence level goes, as our interest in the world goes up, their interest in us go up, we have to do management in a different we. We have to engage everybody. It is a kind of portfolio management, how do u spread your bets, and get the best," he added.





Iran has been most vocal in its reaction to the recent developments in India. Iran's Supreme Leader Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in a tweet condemned the recent developments in India.





Khamenei in a tweet said, "The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam."





The Delhi riots issue was discussed in the British Parliament while Indonesia raised the matter with Indian envoy to Jakarta. Protests have taken place in countries like Bangladesh.





Even Democratic presidential candidate in the US Bernie Sanders slammed President Donald Trump for not raising the matter during his recent India trip.





Slams UNHRC





Slamming the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, he said "She has been wronged before."





He also highlighted how Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) never talked about the issue of cross border emanating from Pakistan.





"I have seen from the same body, reports about, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, how carefully they skirt around cross border terrorism problem, as though it has somehow nothing to do with the country next door," he said.





Last week, OHCHR announced that it will be moving to India's top court on CAA.







