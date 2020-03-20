



New Delhi: The Union government of India has sought submissions from WhatsApp to conduct an audit of WhatsApp's security systems and processes.





The latest information comes from a Lok Sabha reply by MoS Electronic and Information Technology, Sanjay Dhotre.





"Government has sought submission of information from WhatsApp including discussing the need to conduct an audit of WhatsApp’s security systems and processes," read the reply.





The reply comes in the wake of long standing concerns over safety and privacy concerns over the web-based messaging application.





WhatsApp had come under the radar after reports surfaced that, in May 2019, that the application makers had identified a bug in the in the messaging app’s call function which was used to install a malicious code into users’ phones.





Further, in October, the application makers identified the software as Pegasus, a spyware developed by an Israeli company, NSO.





Taking cognizance of the security concerns, Parliamentary Committee on IT had even called the representatives of WhatsApp to look into the matter of privacy and spyware, ever since the issue first came to light.







