



A man covered in a protective suit walks in the closed market following lockdown due to Coronavirus, at Khan Market in New Delhi on Monday. According to WHO, the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths has exceeded 14,000





The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said India could show the world the way to deal with pandemics as it came over small-pox and polio in the 1990s.





"There is a need in the number of labs where a surge is seen. India is a very populous country and the future of this virus will be considered in a very highly and densely populated country. India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox and polio so India has a tremendous capacity," the executive director of WHO, Michael J Ryan, on Tuesday said, during a daily press brief on COVID-19 pandemic.





"There are no easy answers. It is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world as they have done before," he added.





According to WHO, the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths has exceeded 14,000.





In India, the coronavirus tally has crossed the 500-mark — with the first case coming to the fore from the North East on Tuesday.





Over 30 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from across the country on Tuesday, taking the number to 536.







