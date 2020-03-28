



'Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,' Johnson said the video





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Reacting to the news Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to his British counterpart on Twitter.





"Dear PM Boris Johnson, you’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring the healthy UK," PM Modi wrote on the microblogging site.





The UK PM posted a video on Twitter in which he announced about testing positive for the virus which has already infected over 500,000 people globally.





He is now self-isolating himself and would "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference", Johnson informed.





A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement that Johnson, whose partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday and was tested for COVID-19 on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer.





While it isn't clear yet from whom or where the UK PM got infected, as he has been working from home over the last few days, Johnson has been seen addressing the nation through television while standing beside senior officials.





Since the outbreak, Johnson has met his Finance Minister RIshi Sunak, Dominic Cummings and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance.





The infection also raises concerns over Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant. and is still living with Johnson.







